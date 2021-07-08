Economic prosperity of Africa and global nations will only be achieved through Africa’s food security, as the continent remains the beacon of hope that will salvage global hunger with its food and agriculture market valued at $1 trillion.

This was emphasised by the Founder of Farm4me Limited, Adama J. Adama, on Thursday, shortly after he was appointed as the new Managing Director, Royal African Farm Limited, by the office of Ooni of Ife Global Outreach (OIGO).

Royal African Farm Limited is owned by His Imperial Majesty, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi.

According to Adama, farming remains the broader catalyst to achieving the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals of 2030, which aims to eradicate unemployment, hunger and poverty.

Adama added that traditional institutional support is very critical towards driving Nigeria’s economic growth via agriculture.

He said, “The economic growth of Nigeria and Africa at large is only feasible through the nation’s and continent’s deliberate efforts to aid food security. But Nigeria currently grapples with rising food inflation as a result of the dwindling local production, which experts have blamed chiefly on insecurity.

“It is worth stating that for Nigeria to move out of the woods, agriculture is a critical index for its economic growth amidst the rising rate of inflation.

“This won’t be possible without institutional support from traditional rulers and this is where I commend Ooni Adeyeye Adewusi of Ife for his recognition of our contribution to help reposition the Nigerian economy through agriculture.”

Adama, with his new office, is saddled with the responsibility of building market enterprises for its products, work in tandem with the Olofin Products unit, as well as preserving and interpreting rightly its age-long mission and ethos of operation.

Chief Executive Officer of OIGO, Dr. Ayobami O. Oyedare, stated that Adama was appointed for his noble patriotic acts and consistent positive attributes that are notably inspiring and constructively pushing the narratives of excellence that are embedded in Africa’s young populations.

He stated, “The youthful Adama was nominated for the prestigious appointment after following his giant strides in the agriculture sector with his tractor rental company, Farm4Me.”

While congratulating Adama for the appointment, the Ooni of Ife, Ọba Adéyeyè Ògúnwùsì, assured him of his unalloyed commitment and unwavering support through the Global Outreach (OIGO).

What you should know

Royal African Farms creates opportunities for markets development for farmers, providing them with huge networks for sales by connecting farmers to off-takers, buyers of different products, and retail institutions.

Royal African Farm (RAF) also leverages its various devices to shape farmers’ ambition from production to supply chain leaving no one behind.

With the firm, farmers have unique networking medium with others, building a formidable cosmopolitan cooperation and creating an affiliation with buyers of commodities.