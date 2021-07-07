The Board of Directors of Learn Africa Plc (formerly Longman Nigeria) has proposed a final dividend of 15 kobo for every share of 50 kobo held by shareholders, amounting to a total of N115.72 million for the year ended 2020.

This is according to a disclosure signed by the company’s secretary, DCSL Corporate services, and sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

According to the notice, dividends will be paid electronically to qualified shareholders on Friday, 22nd of October, 2021. The qualified shareholders are those whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of trading on the 8th of October, 2021. Other qualifying conditions are:

Shareholders must have completed the e-dividend registration.

In addition, shareholders must have mandated the Registrar (First Registrars Limited) to pay their dividend directly into their bank accounts.

What you should know

Learn Africa Plc is a learning resource business with a history spanning over 50 years. The company is in the business of publishing, distributing and marketing high-quality educational, professional, reference and general books.

The company intends to discuss this proposed dividend in its Annual General Meeting scheduled to hold on 21st of October, 2021 at 52, Oba Akran Avenue, Lagos.

The company had earlier reported a profit after tax of N161 million in FY 2020, indicating a surge of about 101.38% YoY.

Learn Africa’s shares are currently trading at N1.34.