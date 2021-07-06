The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has revealed that it had developed an online enrollment application for the registration, verification and enrollment of prospective retirees.

This online verification platform became necessary due to the challenges encountered in the physical annual verification and enrollment exercise as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and the need to put in place safety measures.

This was made known by PenCom’s Commissioner of Technical Department, Mr Anyim Nyerere, during the opening ceremony of Pension Desk Officers (PDOs) Workshop for Treasury Fund Ministries, Departments and Agencies, in Abuja, according to NAN.

What the PenCom Commissioner is saying

Nyerere said that it was an established norm within PenCom to conduct physical annual retirement verification and enrollment exercise on the Federal Government employees of MDAs scheduled for retirement within the next fiscal year.

Nyerere said that the conduct of physical annual retirement verification and enrollment exercise was aimed at validating and determining the retirees’ accrued pension liabilities for budgetary allocation by the Federal Government.

He said, “PenCom regrets its inability to conduct this physical annual pre-retirement enrolment exercise due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The need to observe the necessary safety measures as directed by the government thus becomes inevitable.

“The PDOs and the public within the pension industry will appreciate the challenges in not conducting the physical pre-retirement enrolment exercise. Hence, the commission has developed an online enrollment application with the capabilities to register, verify and enroll prospective retirees and provide the guidance note accordingly which will help to compute the retirees’ retirement benefits.

“This application which will be hosted on the commission’s website will enable prospective retirees log on to register with their details on the Retiree Registration Module (RRM).’’

He pointed out that the idea behind the new initiative was to ensure that the exercise did not affect the validation and determination of the accrued pension liabilities of the would-be retirees for government budgetary purposes.

He said that the workshop would help equip the PDOs with the requisite knowledge on how the retiree registration module operates for the smooth implementation of the online enrollment application adding that all necessary safeguards, modalities have equally been put in place for the exercise.

What you should know

It can be recalled that a few days ago, PenCom informed all its stakeholders, particularly Treasury Funded Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies that President Muhammadu Buhari had approved PenCom’s submissions on the payment of some critical aspects of outstanding pension liabilities of the Federal Government under the contributory pension scheme.