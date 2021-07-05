The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has boasted of having a resilient payment system that is more than ready for the African Continental Free Trade Agreement.

This was highlighted by the Director, payment system, and management department of the CBN. Mr. Musa Jimoh in an ongoing town hall meeting for the AfCFTA.

According to the director, Nigeria plans to become the hub for payment in Africa, and it requires a resilient payment infrastructure, which Nigeria already has. He also stated that Nigeria was recently ranked first in terms of payment system amongst its African peers.

This is a developing story…..