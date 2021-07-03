The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) is collaborating with the Lagos State Government and relevant security agencies in the full-scale clean-up operations at the two Lagos Ports.

The exercise tagged ‘360 Degrees Cargo Clearance’, which is expected to start on Monday, July 5, 2021, will ensure the demolition and/or removal of abandoned vehicles, containers, machineries, equipment and illegal structures like shanties, kiosks.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), this disclosure is contained in a statement issued by NPA’s General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications, Mr Olaseni Alakija.

What NPA is saying in the statement

The statement said that the exercise would cover all entry approaches to the Tin Can Island Complex, Lagos Port Complex and Kirikiri Lighter Terminals I and II.

It also states that it will cover the port corridor crisscrossing Tin Can–Coconut–Sunrise–Mile 2–Orile–Ijora Sifax–Ijora Olopa–Lilypond–Area B–Wharf Road–Creek Road–Old Dockyard Road-Seaplane–Apapa Wharf Gate.

The NPA statement reads, “The operations will ensure the clearance of shanties, kiosks, abandoned vehicles, machineries, equipment, containers obstructing the free flow of traffic as well as those constituting environmental nuisance or serving as hideouts for criminal elements.

“People who illegally trade or reside in these aforementioned places are advised to vacate them forthwith. The understanding and cooperation of members of the public is solicited during the exercise.’’

It adds that the goal of the clean-up operation was to make the ports safer and environmentally friendly.

What you should know

The port clean-up exercise by the NPA in partnership with the Lagos State Government and other agencies is in line with the Federal Government’s mandate to ensure that people that have no business with the ports are not allowed around that axis.

This will also help in the ease of doing business in the Lagos ports and maintain the status of those ports as security areas.