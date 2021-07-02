Ms Emma Wade-Smith, the U.K’s Trade Commissioner for Africa, announced the UK wants to facilitate easier, cheaper trade with Nigeria as the U.K Government plans more trade deals with African nations post Brexit.

Wade-Smith disclosed this at a webinar organised by the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Thursday themed: “International Conference on Brexit, Opportunities for Africa and the United Kingdom.”

What the U.K’s Trade Commissioner for Africa said

“Nigeria is such a vibrant, dynamic and very important partner to the U.K.

COVID-19 pandemic impact is small compared to what we will get from climate change so we must do everything we can to limit the extensive climate disruptions.

Those things include sustainable infrastructure, healthcare and water product and how it can reduce our carbon footprint to drive economic growth.

We will also be utilising preferential trading agreement in increasing exports and imports between us and providing technical and other supports,” she said.

She added that the U.K would look into partnering Nigeria in sectors including agriculture, energy, education and skills acquisition, healthcare and life sciences, mining, defence and security, financial services and the creative industry.

She added that all of the activities of the U.K. across Africa were underpinned by technology and green growth to address climate change.

“Some of the plans by the U.K. included building from the base by sourcing local partners, identifying opportunities in both countries that were mutually beneficial,” she said.

What you should know

The U.K has been on a mission of trade deals with global partners post-Brexit. Nairamerics reported in November 2020 that Hon. Helen Grant, UK Member of Parliament and Trade Envoy to Nigeria, stated that the UK government could partner with Nigeria in generating real and long-term benefits for both countries.