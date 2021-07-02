Abdul Samad Rabiu, the largest shareholder and Chairman of Nigeria’s second largest publicly listed manufacturing company, BUA Cement Plc, has announced a share bonus gift, from his pool of shares, for employees of the company worth almost two billion Naira in recognition of their effort to keep the company profitable despite the pandemic and predictions of a tough year. It should be noted that despite the pandemic, BUA Cement remained one of the most profitable companies in Nigeria declaring a Profit After Tax of N72.3billion representing a 19.4% increase over the corresponding period in 2019. This was announced by the company in a statement and details released in a filing on the NGX.

According to the office of the Chairman, Abdul Samad Rabiu said that it was important to recognize the effort of key staff who worked tirelessly despite the 2020 pandemic to keep the company on a strong footing even as the company was better placed to stay profitable for the foreseeable future. “As we head into another year of record profits, this share bonus for our employees is only the right thing to do. By doing so, our core employees are better placed to benefit from BUA Cement’s future successes which they continue to help deliver,” Rabiu said.

It should be noted that despite the pandemic and attendant economic slowdown, BUA Cement Plc declared a 19.3percent increase in revenues to N209.4billion in 2020 from N175.5 billion, as at FY2019. The company also declared Profits After Tax of N72.3billion representing a 19.4% increase over the corresponding period in 2019.