Zenith Bank Plc has retained its position as the number one bank in Nigeria by Tier-1 capital in the 2021 Top 1,000 World Banks ranking published by the Banker Magazine.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive of the bank, Mr Ebenezer Onyeagwu, on Wednesday in Lagos, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Mr Onyeagwu said the report was published in the July edition of the Banker Magazine of Financial Times Group, based on the 2020 year-end Tier-1 capital of banks globally.

Onyeagwu added that the bank is winning the award for the 3rd consecutive year as it retained its status of Tier-1 Capital with $2.64 billion, ranking 454th globally.

“This ranking is a demonstration of our resilience and doggedness as an institution given the very challenging macroeconomic environment brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, which had a significant deleterious impact on businesses globally.

It is also an affirmation of our commitment to delighting and creating value for our customers through a broad range of superior product offerings, best-in-class service, and top-of-the-range technology,” he said.

He also revealed that its financial performance was based on an eight percent growth in non-interest income, improving its market share in both retail and corporate banking despite challenges posed by the pandemic.

Nairametrics reported that Zenith Bank Plc has appointed Dr Omobola Ibidapo-Obe Ogunfowora into its Board as an Independent Non-Executive Director, following a confirmation from the Central Bank of Nigeria.