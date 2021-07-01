The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed that its online Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) has received 92,845 online applications nationwide within 48 hours of resumption.

The Commission disclosed stated that as early as 7 am,114,577 accounts were created by registrants, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

They added that of the 92,845 applications received, 63,437 were for new voter pre-registration, while 997 of the applications were requests for uncollected Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

While 3,958 applications were received for voter transfer, 826 applicants for the replacement of lost or damaged PVCs and 21,745 applications were for voter record review.

What you should know

On Monday, 28th of June, 2021, INEC commenced online voter registration to prepare voter cards for the 2023 election.

The site to register is https://cvr.inecnigeria.org/