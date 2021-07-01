The world’s richest people have posted jaw-dropping gains in the past 6 months. Ten of the wealthiest individuals according to the Bloomberg billionaires index gained a massive $221.52 billion in the past 6 months alone.

Bernard Arnault, the CEO of Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy (LVMH) is the biggest dollar gainer among this elite group, posting year-to-date gains of about $56.7 billion. He is presently the third richest person in the world with a wealth valuation of $171 billion ensuing from his business empire of more than 70 brands including Sephora.

The media-shy billionaires, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, founders of Google, have recorded decent gains with investors increasingly holding on to the tech juggernaut’s shares.

Read Also:

Larry Page, who is currently worth $112 billion, has earned $29.2 billion in the last 6 months, while Sergey Brin, with a wealth valuation of $108 billion, earned $28.1 billion over the same period. Collectively, these Google billionaires earned $57.3 billion in barely 6 months.

Mark Zuckerberg the youngest person ever to be worth over $100 billion recently got a massive boost after Facebook became the fifth American company to hit a $1 trillion valuation in just 17 years of its existence.

The founder of Facebook is now estimated to be worth $129 billion after posting 6-month gains of $25.8 billion as stock traders and global investors piled into Facebook Shares (the owners of Instagram and Whatsapp) on the basis of its recent favourable legal ruling.

READ:

Steve Ballmer, the former Chief Executive Officer of Microsoft, has a net worth of $97.5 billion with year-to-date gains standing at $17.1 billion.

The billionaire is popularly known for owning the L.A. Clippers basketball team with the majority of his fortune coming from an estimated 4% stake in Microsoft.

The vocal tech billionaire, Elon Musk is popularly known for transforming the world’s most valuable carmaker, Tesla. His fast-growing space exploration company, SpaceX has posted gains of about $16 billion in the past 6 months and currently, he has a net worth pegged at $186 billion.

READ: The UK Royal Family is worth $28bn, here’s how they make their money

Founder of Microsoft, the biggest software company, Bill Gates has a net worth of $146 billion and posts year-to-date gains of $14.3 billion. The fourth richest person in the world currently holds about $60.9 billion in cash.

Warren Buffett, who is presently the CEO, Chairman, and biggest shareholder of Berkshire Hathaway, is estimated to be worth $101 billion, posting half-year gains of about $13.5 billion.

Read Also:

The 90-year-old, self-made billionaire is popularly known for his frugality and for selling chewing gum door to door at age six.

Larry Ellison, the founder of Oracle currently has a net worth of $92.6 billion. The tech billionaire’s year to date gains currently stands at $12.2 billion. The software billionaire has been on the board of Tesla for over two years after he purchased 3 million shares in 2018.

Jeff Bezos, the founder of the trillion-dollar eCommerce company is still the world’s richest individual posting a net worth of $199 billion and year to date gain of about $8.62 billion despite divorcing his wife MacKenzie and transferring about 25% of his stake in Amazon to her.