The Federal Government has assured that the arrested leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu will be given a fair hearing.

This is as the government has promised to go after his collaborators, no matter their standing in the society assuring that they will face the full wrath of the law.

This was made known by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, at a press conference, on Thursday in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Mohammed said the IPOB leader, who was recently re-arrested and re-arraigned in Abuja, will face the full wrath of the law for challenging Nigeria’s sovereignty and assured that he will not be denied a fair hearing.

Mohammed in his statement said, “While the investigation continues, we assure you that none of the collaborators, irrespective of their standing in the society, will be spared. They will all face the full wrath of the law for their activities that challenge our nation’s sovereignty and threaten its unity. No one, no matter how highly placed, is bigger than the country.

“It is interesting that many are suddenly calling for a fair trial for Kanu as if he didn’t get one before he decided to jump bail and flee. However, I can assure you that the fair deal that Kanu denied many of the victims of the violence which he wilfully instigated through his broadcasts and tweets will not be denied him.’’

The Federal Government on June 29, announced the arrest of the leader of the proscribed IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu.

According to media reports, he was said to have been apprehended by security agencies and brought back to Nigeria on Sunday, June 27, 2021.

Nnamdi Kanu, who has been on the run after jumping bail, was produced before Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, by the operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS) and was subsequently remanded in the Department of State Service (DSS) facility, pending the determination of his trial