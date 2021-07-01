Shoppers are in for more excitement as Konga, Nigeria’s foremost composite e-Commerce giant, prepares to draw the curtains on its 9th Anniversary sale with a special edition of its monthly online auction tagged – Konga Last Price.

The July edition of Konga Last Price holds on Monday, July 5, 2021.

Held on the first Monday of each month, Konga Last Price is a live auction pioneered by the e-Commerce group and held digitally across the company’s social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook and YouTube, among others. Interestingly, this edition of the special online auction will coincide with the climax of the 9th Anniversary sale, which kicked off on Friday, June 25 and which comes to an end on Monday, July 5.

To this effect, the management of Konga says it has put together a massive rollout of products for the online auction, with bid prices expected to start from highly discounted ranges.

Furthermore, Konga says it is using the auction, which will mark the end of the highly successful anniversary sale, as a final opportunity for shoppers who missed out on the special deals and offers that marked the promotion to grab some exciting deals. Top on the bill for items expected to go on auction on Monday are genuine products from Konga’s wide-ranging suite including Home & Kitchen, Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), Computing, Electronics, Fashion, Wine & Spirits and much more.

Also adding to the excitement for this special edition of Konga Last Price is the plan to make it a discount party to mark the end of the company’s anniversary sale.

‘‘The July edition of Konga Last Price is special for a number of reasons,’’ disclosed Kenny Oriola, VP, Konga Online. ‘‘Apart from the fact that it is clashing with the end of the 9th Anniversary sale – which has been a very successful outing for us – it is also a last chance for many shoppers who missed out on the anniversary deals.

‘‘Therefore, we are making it a discount party and an all-comers affair on Monday. The products have been carefully selected and we are offloading huge quantities on the day instead of single units. Those with the fastest fingers and quickest to make payment for the products on offer will benefit. You don’t want to miss it.

‘‘Interested shoppers are also advised to download KongaPay for seamless payments,’’ he enthused.

Continuing, Oriola expressed gratitude to Nigerians for the success of the 9th Anniversary sale, even as he revealed that many more exciting innovations are underway at Konga.

‘‘We are grateful to Nigerians for their patronage and loyalty to the Konga brand. Also, we are determined to keep justifying the faith reposed in our services with the rollout of more exciting innovations, some of which we will be unveiling soon,’’ he concluded.

The July edition of Konga Last Price goes live by 12pm on Monday, July 5, 2021.