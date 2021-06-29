The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has certified Azman Air as an international carrier after the airline satisfied all the requirements in accordance with Global Aviation Standard.

This was disclosed by NCAA Team Lead, Capt. Don Spiff on Monday, according to the airline.

The airline tweeted, “After satisfying all the requirements in accordance to Global Aviation Standard and excelled in the Safe handling and Operations of Airbus A340-600, @AzmanAir is now certified as an International Carrier.

“This was revealed in a brief delivered by NCAA Team Lead, Capt. Don Spiff.”

What you should know

Azman Air has expanded its flight operations to the eastern and western parts of Africa. The airline started its operations in Kenya, Senegal and Tanzania last week.

Azman Air is not the first Nigerian airline to explore the regions, as Air Peace, Arik Air and Dana Air among others have achieved similar feats in the industry.

For instance, Air Peace has operated international flights to multiple destinations including China, Turkey, India, Malaysia, Israel, United Kingdom, Thailand and Indonesia.