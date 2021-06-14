Azman Air has expanded its flight operations to the eastern and western parts of Africa. The airline started its operations in Kenya, Senegal and Tanzania on Monday.
This was disclosed by the airline via its Twitter handles on Monday.
It tweeted, “@AzmanAir is making history today as we embark on a Demonstration Flights with AirbusA340-600 from Kano to Kenya, Senegal, & Tanzania.
The Series of Flights is part of the process to evaluate our capabilities in operating the Aircraft.”
What you should know
- Azman Air is not the first Nigerian airline to explore the regions, as Air Peace, Arik Air and Dana Air among others have achieved similar feats in the industry.
- For instance, Air Peace has operated international flights to multiple destinations including China, Turkey, India, Malaysia, Israel, United Kingdom, Thailand and Indonesia.
- Air Peace also recently launched scheduled direct flights to Johannesburg, South Africa, providing respite to travellers on the Lagos-Johannesburg-Lagos route and connecting the two giant African countries at affordable fares.
