Azman Air has expanded its flight operations to the eastern and western parts of Africa. The airline started its operations in Kenya, Senegal and Tanzania on Monday.

This was disclosed by the airline via its Twitter handles on Monday.

It tweeted, “@AzmanAir is making history today as we embark on a Demonstration Flights with AirbusA340-600 from Kano to Kenya, Senegal, & Tanzania.

The Series of Flights is part of the process to evaluate our capabilities in operating the Aircraft.”

