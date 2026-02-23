Japan is set to tighten aviation safety rules with a new restriction on power banks aboard aircraft, banning their use during flights and placing clearer limits on how many passengers can carry.

The policy, confirmed by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism, is expected to take effect from April 2026 and will apply to all flights departing from or arriving in the country.

Under the new rules, passengers will no longer be permitted to use power banks on board, meaning devices such as phones and tablets cannot be charged with portable batteries during flights.

What they are saying

The move follows safety deliberations at the International Civil Aviation Organisation, which has already prohibited charging portable batteries in aircraft cabins and is considering broader global guidance.

While the headline change focuses on usage, at the moment before the ban comes into full force travellers are still being allowed based on the following,

Batteries over 160 watt-hours remain completely prohibited.

Up to two batteries of 160 watt-hours or less will be allowed per passenger.

Currently, travellers may carry unlimited batteries under 100 watt-hours and up to two between 100 and 160 watt-hours. The upcoming policy does not significantly alter carriage rules but ends in-flight use altogether. Airlines Japanese and international have been notified and will be responsible for enforcement.

Backstory

Authorities point to a sharp rise in lithium-ion battery incidents. Data from Japan’s National Institute of Technology and Evaluation shows 123 battery-related accidents in 2024, up from 47 in 2020, many linked to devices overheating while charging.

In September 2025, Nairametrics reported that several major carriers have now banned passengers from using power banks during flights, citing risks linked to lithium batteries. Passengers can still carry these devices in hand luggage, but charging or using them on board is prohibited.

Under the new guidelines, power banks must remain in hand luggage, visible, and unplugged throughout the flight. Storing them in checked baggage is strictly forbidden.

This came after the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) warned that all lithium ion batteries can overheat and may experience thermal runaway.

What you should know

Japan joins a growing list of carriers that allow power banks in cabin baggage but prohibit their use during flights, including:

Emirates

Singapore Airlines

Scoot

EVA Air

Thai Airways

AirAsia

Tigerair

Starlux Airlines

China Airlines

Malaysia Airlines

Firefly

MASwings

Vietnam Airlines

Vietjet Air

Passengers flying to or from Japan should plan ahead: fully charge devices before boarding, reduce the number of batteries carried, check watt-hour ratings, and follow crew instructions. Japanese airlines have already advised passengers to keep batteries within reach and out of overhead bins; the April rule goes further by banning use entirely.

For frequent flyers and business travellers, the change may be inconvenient. For regulators, however, it is a necessary step to mitigate a growing safety risk, one aimed at keeping air travel among the safest modes of transport.