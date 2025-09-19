Power banks, once a must-have for long-haul flights, are facing tighter restrictions as airlines around the world clamp down on their use.

Several major carriers have now banned passengers from using power banks during flights, citing risks linked to lithium batteries. Passengers can still carry these devices in hand luggage, but charging or using them onboard is prohibited.

Under the new guidelines, power banks must remain in hand luggage, visible, and unplugged throughout the flight. Storing them in checked baggage is strictly forbidden.

The move comes after regulators logged multiple incidents of overheating and fires caused by lithium batteries.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) warned that all lithium ion batteries can overheat and may experience thermal runaway.

“All lithium ion batteries are capable of overheating and undergoing a process called thermal runaway. Thermal runaway can occur without warning due to various factors, including damage, overheating, water exposure, overcharging, improper packing, or manufacturing defects,” the FAA explained.

According to reports by CNN, FAA tracked 50 verified battery related incidents through August,2025

15 airlines that have banned or restricted power banks

Vietnam Airlines

Vietnam’s flag carrier now allows power banks only in hand luggage. Passengers must keep devices visible, cannot charge them, and are prohibited from using them during the flight. The airline operates international routes including Heathrow-Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, so many European travellers are affected.

Vietjet Air

Like Vietnam Airlines, Vietjet Air requires passengers to carry power banks in hand luggage only. Use or charging onboard is forbidden, reinforcing airline safety protocols and reducing fire hazards in the cabin.

Emirates

The Dubai-based Emirates has taken a tough stance, banning power banks entirely on its flights, citing safety concerns over lithium battery risks during long-haul travel. This includes both business and economy passengers, reflecting the airline’s zero-tolerance approach to in-flight battery hazards.

Singapore Airlines

Passengers may bring power banks in hand luggage but must not charge devices mid-flight. The airline enforces strict in-cabin safety standards, ensuring lithium battery risks are minimised on long-haul international flights.

Scoot

Passengers travelling on Scoot will not be allowed to charge portable power banks on board. They also cannot use power banks to charge their personal devices during the flight.

EVA Air

Taiwan-based EVA Air limits both carrying and in-flight use of power banks.

Thai Airways

Thailand’s flag carrier has introduced a full ban, emphasising passenger safety after growing international concern about overheating lithium batteries and fire risks in-flight.

AirAsia

As one of Asia’s busiest low-cost carriers, AirAsia permits power banks in hand luggage but prohibits any use or charging during flights.

Tigerair

Passengers flying with Tigerair are instructed to pack power banks only in hand luggage and avoid using them in-flight.

Starlux Airlines

Starlux Airlines has banned the onboard use of power banks, highlighting passenger safety as it expands long-haul operations to Europe and North America.

China Airlines

Taiwan’s largest carrier mandates that passengers must carry them in hand luggage, not checked bags, and keep them unused throughout the flight for safety reasons.

Air Busan

The South Korean low-cost airline prohibits passengers from using or charging power banks during flights. Devices must be carried in the cabin, never in checked baggage, and remain unused for the entire journey.

Malaysia Airlines

Starting April 1, 2025, Malaysia Airlines requires that power banks are kept in carry-on luggage under the seat. Passengers must keep them in carry-ons under seats and are not allowed to use them in-flight.

Firefly

This regional carrier follows similar rules to Malaysia Airlines. Power banks must be carried in the cabin, placed under seats or in seat pockets, and remain unused during flights.

MASwings

Effective April 1, 2025, MASwings, operating mostly in East Malaysia, allows power banks only in cabin baggage under seats. In-flight charging or storage in overhead bins is prohibited.