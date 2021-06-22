The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) disclosed in a statement on Tuesday that Musa Ibrahim Datti, a Director of Katah Property and Investment Limited, has been sentenced to 7 years in jail.

The sentence was pronounced by a Federal High Court in Abuja for a N6 billion fraud case.

What the EFCC said

“The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Monday, June 21, 2021 secured the conviction and sentencing of Musa Ibrahim Datti, a Director of Katah Property and Investment Limited to 7years imprisonment before Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court, Abuja,” the statement from the EFCC read.

In case you missed it

President Muhammadu Buhari appointed new board members to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The President also announced the approval of George Abang Ekpungu as the Secretary of the Commission.