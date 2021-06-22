President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed new board members to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The President also announced the approval of George Abang Ekpungu as the Secretary of the Commission.

This was disclosed in a statement by Dr Umar Gwandu, the Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations to the Minister of Justice, on Monday in Abuja.

The appointment of the new board members and the secretary is for a tenure of 5 years.

The Board Members appointed are:

Luqman Muhammad (South-South)

Anyimba Adaeze (South East)

Alhaji Kola Raheem Adesina (North Central)

Alhaji Yahya Muhammad (North East)

The President ordered that the names be forwarded to the Senate for confirmation.

