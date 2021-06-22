A High Court in Abuja has sentenced the former Chairman of the House of Representatives ad-hoc committee on Petroleum Subsidy, Farouk Lawan to seven years in prison.

The court gave the verdict on Tuesday at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Lawan was found guilty of count one, two, and three bordering on corruptly asking for and obtaining a bribe from Femi Otedola, in order to exonerate Zenon Petroleum and Gas Limited from the list of companies in the fuel subsidy scam.

According to the ruling, for count one and two, the court sentenced him to seven years while for count three he was sentenced to five years. The sentences are to run concurrently.

The court also ordered that the defendant return the sum of $500,000 to the Federal Government.

Details soon …