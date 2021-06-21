The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has directed candidates who were scheduled to take examinations in the 24 delisted centres to print their notification slips for new dates and time of examinations.

This follows the delisting of 24 Computer-Based Examination Centres (CBT) across the country for their poor performance during the conduct of the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) held for one million applicants.

This directive is contained in a statement issued on behalf of JAMB by its Head, Protocol and Public Affairs, Dr Fabian Benjamin, in Abuja on Monday, June 21, 2021.

What JAMB’s Head of Protocol and Public Affairs is saying

Benjamin in the statement said, “Candidates scheduled to take examination in delisted centres can proceed to print their examination notification slips from June 2020 for their new schedule dates and time. This applies only to centres delisted.

You will recall that 24 centres were delisted for performing below the tolerable limit of the board, while over 40 others were put on the watch list.”

In case you missed it

JAMB had on Sunday, announced the delisting of some CBT centres that failed during the conduct of the 2021 UTME over the weekend.

The examination body asked candidates posted to any of these centres to wait for further directives by checking their profile, email addresses and SMS on their registered phone numbers for a new date.

The delisted centres were in 11 states and the FCT, with Lagos having the highest with 6 centres. Other states with delisted centres include Kaduna, Edo, Ondo, Plateau, FCT, Oyo, Osun, Delta, Benue, Imo and Nasarawa.