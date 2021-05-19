The National Examinations Council (NECO) has rescheduled the 2021 National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) into Federal Unity Colleges from May 29 to June 5.

NECO stated that the examination was rescheduled to give states with low registration candidates the opportunity to register candidates for the examination.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by Mr Azeez Sani, NECO Head of Information and Public Relations Division in Abuja on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

This is coming a few days after the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) shifted its 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Sani, in the statement, enjoined candidates, parents, guardians and relevant stakeholders to take note of the new date for the examination.

He said that registration of candidates would continue until the new date of the examination, while also advising candidates, parents and guardians to download the new Examination Time Table from the Council’s website: www.neco.gov.ng.