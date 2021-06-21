The Department for Petroleum Resources (DPR) has given the reason for demanding daily stock records from petrol marketers.

In its clarification, the oil and gas regulator said that its request for the daily stock record from petrol retail outlets and depots across the country is a statutory requirement and is at no cost to the oil marketers.

It stated that the record helps it in providing investment guide to investors and also provides accurate consumption data of petroleum products.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by DPR Head, Public Affairs, Mr Paul Osu, on Sunday, in Abuja.

Osu called on oil marketers to report any infraction, extortion and acts of illegality perpetrated by any of its staff in the discharge of their duties.

What the DPR Head, Public Affairs is saying

Osu, in his statement, said, “Our attention has been drawn to a misunderstanding over the request for daily stock records by the Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR. This development follows an online publication on allegations of extortion against the DPR by the Independent Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, Suleja/Abuja branch on the stock request.

We want to state for the records that request for daily stock of products supplied is a statutory regulatory requirement for any retail outlet license holder, which enables DPR to provide accurate petroleum products consumption data for the country. This regulatory oversight is at no cost to the retail outlets.

The provision of the daily stock report, which is also applicable to petroleum products depots also enables DPR to provide investment guide to investors in line with its role as a business enabler and opportunity house for the oil and gas industry.

The Department wishes to inform all marketers that all applications and applicable statutory fees for retail outlet operations have been migrated online- www.dpr.gov.ng in furtherance of the federal government’s ease of doing business policy.

The Department charges all marketers to report any noticeable infraction or perceived illegality by our officers, as we will continue to engage all our stakeholders in ensuring energy security for Nigerians.”