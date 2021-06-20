Today, with the increasing cost of organizing a burial ceremony, the death of a loved one comes off as a financial burden. In most traditional and religious practices, burials are associated with funeral rituals and ceremonies. A funeral ritual is a way for people to express their beliefs, emotions, and feelings regarding someone’s death. Funerals urge mourners to express their grief in a culturally appropriate manner and people to offer support to the bereaved.

Many people tend to spend for the burial ceremony of their loved ones when they are driven by a sense of duty to pay respect and care for the deceased’s memory. However, many traditional burial practices place heavy demands on the bereaved family to perform burial rites, host ceremonies to honour the dead.

Many families get heavily billed when they lose a loved one. These demands leave them with the fear of footing the bills of the burial ceremony without running into debts. Some families are driven to budget ahead to meet up with these bills, while others resort to having a simple get together which does not burden the family with huge expenses.

Funeral arrangements are not easy to make, yet it is necessary to assume control of the financial outcome of the process. Here are some ways to avoid overpaying for a burial ceremony;

1. Cut down on expenses:

Some of the funeral services paid for can be handled by friends and family members to reduce expenses. In terms of carrying the coffin, friends and family members can offer assistance. Serve homemade food to reduce the cost of paying for catering services.

2. Plan ahead

Some individuals may perceive making plans ahead for the burial ceremony of a loved one as a sign of negative wishes and can incur an emotional toll for the family members. However, budgeting for funeral services is an efficient way of reducing unexpected expenses. Planning can help reduce the financial stress on the bereaved family.

3. Get a simple burial casket

The goal is to cut down on spending; therefore, getting a reasonably-priced casket can substantially reduce your financial expenses. Find a casket within your budget.

4. Compare the cost of funeral programs

It is necessary to compare the cost of items and funeral services needed to avoid overspending on services offered at a more affordable price. Have a list of expenses required for the burial ceremony, make inquiries of their cost, compare cost and choose an affordable option.

5. Negotiate a discount from the funeral home

Some funeral homes can offer their services at a discounted price to families who approach them appropriately. As a way of reducing costs of funeral arrangements, negotiate a discount on funeral services.

Funeral costs can be unduly high, but making necessary considerations and plans can help avoid overpaying for a burial ceremony.