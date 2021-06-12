Senate President Ahmed Lawan has expressed his optimism that the Federal Government and Twitter will resolve their dispute, stating that both parties need each other to operate in Nigeria.

The Senate President disclosed this in an interview with newsmen on Friday.

What the Senate President said

“The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, had informed Nigerians that the government and managers of Twitter were finding ways to resolve the matter,” he said.

“That is what we heard. And our belief is that Nigeria needs Twitter just as much as Twitter needs Nigeria.

“Our expectation is that with engagement between the Federal Government and Twitter, we will resolve the dispute between Twitter and our government,” he added.

In case you missed it

Social media company, Twitter, which was banned last week by the Nigerian government, announced that it was ready to meet with the Federal Government to ensure the restoration of its operations in Nigeria.