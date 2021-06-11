Social Media company, Twitter, which was banned last week by the Nigerian government, announced that it is ready to meet with the FG to ensure its operations are restored.

This was disclosed in a statement by Twitter on Friday evening.

What Twitter said

“Today marks one week since Twitter was blocked in Nigeria.

We have informed the Nigerian government that we are ready to meet for an open discussion to address mutual concerns and see the service restored.

We remain advocates for the free and #OpenInternet everywhere,” they said.

The Nigerian government has faced international pressure to reverse the Twitter ban since it was announced and implemented last week.

In case you missed it

Earlier today, The United States Government finally responded to the ban of Twitter in Nigeria, calling it an attack on free speech. They also voiced concerns over the NBC’s order for broadcasters to pause Twitter operations.