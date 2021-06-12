The Nigerian police on Saturday fired teargas to disperse protesters in the Gudu area of Abuja and Gani Fawehinmi Park Ojota area of Lagos as the country marked Democracy Day on June 12.

The protesters had earlier blocked the Gudu Junction and converged at the park to protest the state of the nation.

Similar protests were also reported in other parts of the country on Saturday, June 12.

The Unity Fountain in Abuja, which is a popular venue for protests in the nation’s capital, had been shy of protesters as of 8:15 am.

However, at the Millennium Park just opposite the Unity Fountain, some individuals with branded T-shirts with the inscription, ‘I stand with Buhari,’ had also gathered together. They were reportedly to later embark on a road walk to mark Democracy Day.

Abuja protest

The protesters in Gudu junction, Abuja, who came out in their numbers had asked for the resignation of the president amongst other demands due to the state of the nation.

They said that the president has failed to address the challenges in the country, especially that of insecurity.

However, as the protests went on, heavily armed policemen stormed the scene and began shooting tear gas into the air, dispersing the protesters.

Also, similar protests held in Oyo and Ondo states with the Democracy Day protests holding at Mokola, Ibadan amid heavy police presence.