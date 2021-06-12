The Governor of Zamfara state, Bello Matawalle, has approved that local communities and local governments employ measures to defend themselves against the rising banditry in the state.

The Governor disclosed this on Friday, in a statement marking his 2 years in office as Governor.

Matawalle revealed that the state had tried multiple conventional approaches towards dealing with insecurity in the past, so Governors in the region had collectively agreed to engage the services of locals to complement security operatives in the fight against banditry and other criminal activities in the zone.

He added that Zamfara “would collaborate with security agencies and traditional leaders to ensure that credible persons were recruited from the communities.”

Nairametrics reported earlier this month that the Zamfara Governor had charged the Zamfara State Police and other government security agencies to effectively implement the Presidential order to shoot on sight at bandits, persons or group of people seen with Ak-47 or any weapons.