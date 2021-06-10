President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to visit Lagos on Thursday for the inauguration of the 157-kilometer Lagos-Ibadan standard rail project at the Mobolaji Johnson railway station in Ebutte Metta.

The President is also expected to move on to the Energy Nature Light Terminal of the Apapa Port to further commission the Integrated National Security and Waterways Protection Infrastructure, otherwise known as the Deep Blue Project.

According to a report from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), this disclosure was made by Personal Assistant to the President on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, on Wednesday, June 8, 2021, saying that President Buhari will be in Lagos for the commissioning of those projects.

What the President’s aide is saying

Ahmad in a statement on his Facebook page said, “Construction started in March 2017, and test-running commenced in December 2020. The Ebute Metta Station, known as the Mobolaji Johnson Station, is the largest railway station in West Africa with a holding capacity of 6000 passengers.

“President Buhari is committed to developing a modern national railway network that will connect every part of Nigeria, and promote trade, travel, tourism, commerce and national integration.”

The statement also noted that President Buhari is expected back at the State House, Abuja, later on Thursday, after the inauguration of the projects.

What you should know

The 156km Lagos—Ibadan standard gauge railway line in Lagos is the first double-track standard gauge rail in West Africa after several delays.

It can be recalled that full commercial train services commenced on the Lagos-Ibadan rail line on December 7, 2020, with only Lagos, Ibadan and Abeokuta residents enjoying the train services. This is because other minor and major stations along that route were yet to be completed.

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, had earlier explained that the projects primarily aim at ensuring the seamless movement of cargoes from the Apapa Seaport via train to further decongest the ports.