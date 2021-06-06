Shortly after deleting the ‘secessionist’ tweet of President Muhammadu Buhari, Twitter, citing the violation of its rules, has also deleted a tweet from Nnamdi Kanu, the self-appointed leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Kanu had tweeted on June 2, “Any army they send to #Biafraland will die there. None will return alive even if it means sacrificing my people.”

He had tweeted the post on June 2 but it was no longer available as of Saturday evening.

In case you missed it

A tweet post from Nigeria’s president on Tuesday, threatening violence against young agitators, led Twitter to react by deleting the post, citing a violation of its rules. The president’s contentious tweet read:

“Many of those misbehaving today are too young to be aware of the destruction and loss of lives that occurred during the Nigerian Civil War. Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand,” Buhari had said.

Twitter deleted the message on Wednesday, following its widespread condemnation. On Friday, the federal government responded by placing an indefinite suspension on Twitter and instructing that the operations of all social media and OTT platforms in the country must now be licensed by the Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) according to Nairametrics.