Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire disclosed that Nigeria will build 38 oxygen production plants, one in each state and the FCT to improve medical infrastructure in the fight against covid-19.

The Minister disclosed this in a statehouse briefing on Thursday, a day after the Minister presented the memo to the FEC for the Emergency Supply, Installation, and Maintenance of Oxygen Production Plants in each of the 36 States and the FCT.

“We are not yet out of the woods, no declaration of victory yet. We will continue all measures to keep the country and citizens safe.

Lagos, because of the high proportion of illnesses they have suffered will get 2 plants, and they will be completed in 20 weeks.

“Supply of oxygen will be more assured by that time, as oxygen has been found to be the most important therapeutic in dealing with acute Covid-19,” he said.

Nigeria recorded just 25 new cases of Covid-19 as of June 2nd, 2021.