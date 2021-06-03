David Beckham has taken a 10% stake in Lunaz, a UK-based company that electrifies classic cars from Rolls-Royce to Jaguars and Range Rovers, as the former England captain expands his portfolio of investments in startups.

Beckham invested in Lunaz through his personal investment vehicle, DB Ventures. He joins Lunaz’s founders and the Barclay, Reuben and Dellal families as a shareholder.

READ:

What they are saying

David Lorenz, Lunaz CEO said, “Having names like this behind the company is a key strategic thing, it opens up markets around the world. We are not just going to be UK based, we are already looking into other countries where we will be expanding to in the future.”

READ:

What you need to know about Lunaz

Lunaz takes used diesel and petrol vehicles across the globe, remanufactures and reengineers them with modern technology, and converts them to green battery-powered vehicles.

Lunaz was founded in 2018 to further the legacies of the most beautiful cars in the world by re-engineering them for an electric future.

This move responds to the global requirement to transition all cars to clean-air powertrains as the UK Government plans to ban new cars powered solely by petrol or diesel engines.