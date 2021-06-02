The Nigerian Government and the United Nations Development Programme will launch a job training fellowship for Nigerian graduates.

This was disclosed in a statement by Mr Laolu Akande, media aide to the Vice President on Wednesday afternoon. He added that the FG will also launch a programme to access scores of fresh graduates.

What Laolu Akande said

Mr Laolu Akande made the following statements via his verified Twitter handle.

“Today the Buhari Administration and the UNDP will be announcing a job training fellowship for Nigerian graduates.

The Presidency will later this month, formally launch the scheme that will annually engage scores of thousands of Nigerians fresh from universities & co- JUBILEE FELLOWS.”

What you should know

Nigeria’s unemployment rate as of the end of 2020 rose to 33.3% from 27.1% recorded as of Q2 2020, indicating that about 23,187,389 (23.2 million) Nigerians remain unemployed.

More details to follow later.