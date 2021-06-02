President Muhammadu Buhari has forwarded an Executive Bill to the Senate, seeking extension of the retirement age for teachers from 60 to 65 years.

This follows the approval by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in January 2021, to increase the retirement age of teachers across the country from 60 to 65 years or 40 years in service as against 35 in the new Harmonized Retirement Age for Teachers Bill, 2021.

The letter from the President on the bill which seeks to give legal backing to new measures aimed at enhancing the teaching profession in the country was read by the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, on the floor of the Senate at Wednesday’s plenary session.

Lawan, in his statement, explained that the bill would harmonise the retirement age for teachers in Nigeria adding that the move to increase the retirement age and service years for teachers is pursuant to section 58(2) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

What the letter from President Buhari is saying

President Buhari, in the letter, said:

Transmission of the harmonised retirement age for teachers in Nigeria bill 2021 to the National Assembly for consideration.

“Pursuant to section 58 (2 ) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), I forward herewith the harmonised retirement age for teachers in Nigeria Bill, 2021 for consideration by the Senate.

The harmonised retirement age for teachers in Nigeria Bill 2021 seeks to increase the retirement age for teachers from 60 to 65 years, and also increase the possible years of service from 35 to 40 years.

While appreciating your usual expeditious consideration of this submission, please accept the assurances of my highest consideration.’’

In case you missed it

It can be recalled that part of the highlights of the Harmonized Retirement Age bill which was approved by the Federal Executive Council include the introduction of bursary award, special rural posting allowances, science teachers’ allowance, and other measures to boost the performance of the teachers and attract the best brains.

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu said the government decided to increase the years as a reward for teachers’ dedication to duty and also to attract more people to the profession.