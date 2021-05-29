MTN Nigeria is set to collaborate with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to tackle internet-related fraud in the country.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the anti-graft Commission, and seen by Nairametrics.

The Telco’s Chief Executive Officer, Karl Toriola, explained that MTN could be helpful to the activities of the EFCC, and also pledged the company’s continous assistance to the Commission.

The EFCC stated, “Toriola thanked the EFCC for the opportunity to meet minds on some vital issues affecting both organizations, adding that ‘the most important part of my role as a CEO is stakeholders’ management and to support government agencies, especially security agencies.”

In his response, the Lagos Zonal Head of the EFCC, Ahmed Ghali, expressed readiness to build on the existing relationship with MTN. Ghali, who also sought timely and comprehensive responses to EFCC requests, said, “There is no room for complacency.”

He, therefore, urged the telecommunication company to continue to support the ongoing war against cybercrime in the country.