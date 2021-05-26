This is an exciting and rewarding time for flight passengers in the Nigerian aviation sector, as airlines have begun to slash airfares from Lagos to Abuja, Port-Harcourt, Ilorin, and Owerri.
In what appears to be a reaction to Nairametrics‘ report, which found that airfares to the cities listed above rose by 100%, some airlines have now slashed their fares to these destinations and this price slash is being championed by Green Africa, a new entrant in the sector.
Here are the different airfare slashes that the airlines are offering their existing and potential passengers.
Green Africa Airways
Though the Nigerian start-up airline won’t begin its flight operations earlier than June 24, 2021, it has started selling tickets to passengers.
Contrary to the projections of some experts, who had said that airlines would not reduce fares due to some operational challenges, Green Africa broke the jinx as it slashed its prices by over 50%. For instance, its airfares for Lagos and Abuja and vice-versa are between N16,500 and N23,000.
The airline, which primarily focuses on six domestic destinations, including Abuja, Port Harcourt, Akure, Ilorin, Enugu and Owerri, charged N16,500 from Lagos to Port Harcourt, while others charged about N60,000 in April. Flights to Akure, Ondo and Ilorin, which used to be around N50,000 in April, were fixed at N16,500 respectively.
Whatever your dream is and wherever it may take you, now you can get closer on https://t.co/C0ZqHgpE3j.
Book your flights from N16,500 only.#goGreen2021 #CloserToYourDreams pic.twitter.com/oQRl5n7Z0i
— Green Africa (@greenafrica) May 25, 2021
These are the lowest fares in the industry when compared to current prices charged by other airlines operating in the country.
Air Peace
Air Peace Airline, which is the acclaimed biggest airline in the country, has also reduced its fares across some destinations like Ilorin, and Abuja, just to mention a few.
For instance, the airline slashed the airfare from Lagos to Ilorin (flight operations to Ilorin are slated to commence in June 2021) from N52,500, which some airlines charged last month, to N32,700.
Also, the fare from Lagos to Abuja has dropped from N60,000 (in April) to between N23,000 and N29,000.
The spokesperson of the airline, Stanley Olisa, said that the airline is set to “kick-off daily Abuja-Ilorin-Abuja and Lagos-Ilorin-Lagos flights on June 17, 2021.
The new route further exemplifies the airline’s unwavering determination to interconnect various cities across Nigeria while filling the gaps in Nigeria’s air travel connectivity. The flying public can start booking on our website and mobile app.”
What you need to know about airfares in the last month
- In April, airfares across Nigeria increased by as much as 100%, as recent checks by Nairametrics confirmed. Ticket fares to cities like Port Harcourt, Ilorin, and northern states like Kebbi, Borno, Adamawa and Kano increased by as much as 100%.
- Business and student travellers who spoke to Nairametrics about their experiences expressed shock and resentment about the rising cost of airfare in Nigeria, especially as travelling by road continues to be risky due to the activities of bandits and kidnappers.
good development
I have been waiting for this. It’s a good fight 😉
I am certain that of Lagos to Port Harcourt won’t be slashed like other destination.
Good news
Yeah this is a good one but flight fare up north, such as kano maiduguri yola sokoto are going through the roof fare are from 60k and above for one way only . Please do something about that too . Good work you’re doing
Green African became……the globalcom in naija aviation industry…..all this previous legacy brand( airpeace, arik etc) formed a cartel….where they rip us apart, now I like to see good market competition.
Good development. This role played by Green African is expected to be the role of government in setting the pace for all other business owners to follow suite on price regulations.
Green Africa to our rescue!! Please we in Benue want flights from Benue to Lagos and Benue to Abuja.
Do you have an airport???
Would like to see Air Peace return to the Lagos-Uyo route. There’s no competition here therefore Ibom Air is charging whatsoever it pleases (N49000, 64000). It won’t be long before they start doing whatever they please as well.
This is a good news ever in Nigeria, please remember to include most of the northern part of the country like kaduna kano Adamawa Borno etc, good job of you.
This how they will “price war” themselves into bankruptcy. Economies of scale favors Green Africa because their aircraft type has far lower operations cost than airpeace.
This is very good for llorin passengers llorin being a Midland and good competition for Overland and ARIK especially Overland
