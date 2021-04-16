The man singlehandedly changing the aviation industry narrative

Over the years, stories have been told of how success changes people. Well, this has not been the case of the Chairman/CEO of Air Peace airlines, Barr. Allen Onyema. At least, not in the books of those who don’t have anything personal against the man.

The Nigerian born social activist and billionaire never cease to create an impression of a man who not only cares for his countrymen but one who is humble and down to earth. Despite his several successes and achievements as an entrepreneur and conflict resolution expert, he has maintained an aura of warmth and love that can easily be felt by all who come in contact with him.

Barr. Allen Onyema is one man that has many Nigerians convinced of his love for his country. His passion for the development of the Nigerian youth and Nigeria as a whole is unphased. He remains one of the few men of his capacity to constantly echo the importance of youth empowerment programs across the nation. He rapidly becomes an inspiration to several Nigerian youths, following his popular story of how he chose to start from scratch, over a comfortable job in Shell.

Speaking to the youth in Anambra state earlier this year, he mentioned that Air Peace was founded, solely out of his undying desire to create several employment opportunities for Nigerians. Amidst his obviously busy schedule, it is admirable to see the willingness and enthusiasm with which he speaks to the youths. In him, several young Nigerians have found a mentor and role model.

It is heartwarming to recall the role he played during the xenophobic attacks against Nigerians in South Africa. On the 5th of September 2019, he directed the airline to evacuate as many Nigerians as possible from South Africa. The Boeing-777 successfully evacuated hundreds of victimized Nigerians from South Africa, all at the expense of this Nigerian patriot.

During the just-concluded Easter celebration, he humbly joined a flight as a trainee cabin crew to thank customers for their continued support for Air Peace and promised that the airline would continue to do all it can to ensure every flight becomes a fond memory to their customers. Just so passengers wouldn’t be stranded, he had directed several international aircraft to fly local routes in a bid to satisfy its customers.

Air Peace’s “Random Act of Love” campaign also under the directive of Barr. Allen Onyema features the largest airline in West Africa @flyairpeace randomly gift passengers amazing gift items. Passenger won a couple of amazing prizes even as much as one-year free HMO. Truly this man deserves every accolade he has received and even more because time and again, he has proven that Nigerian businesses can be internationally recognized and be world-class standard. That’s an example a lot of business owners in Nigeria need to follow.

Follow @flyairpeace on all social media platform to learn the latest with Air Peace