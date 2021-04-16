Content Partners
The Grow With Eyowo Initiative is redefining the growth path for small businesses in Nigeria
Selected entrepreneurs will also enjoy access to a state-of-the-art studio where they can shoot and edit promotional photos and videos for their businesses.
Eyowo has launched the Grow With Eyowo initiative offering entrepreneurs access to up to 5 million Naira in capital loans, along with industry-specific growth tips from seasoned experts, masterclasses, and a budget for online advertising and campaigns. Selected entrepreneurs will also enjoy access to a state-of-the-art studio where they can shoot and edit promotional photos and videos for their businesses.
Announcing the news through their social media, Eyowo stated that this initiative rides on their commitment as partners of growth for SMEs, to support business owners on their entrepreneurial journey; to go at their ambitions, dreams, and aspirations and grow their businesses into successful enterprises.
According to Seindemi Olobayo, Chief Executive Officer of Eyowo, initiatives such as this will potentially drive economic growth for our nation;
“Aside from being the major employers of labour, MSMEs are the major stimuli for economic growth in every nation. This is why we have decided as a company to support entrepreneurs with capital, tools and the requisite knowledge that will help take their businesses to the next level”, he said.
For interested businesses to stand a chance of being selected, they will be required to sign up on the Grow With Eyowo page.
Though Eyowo joins a list of corporates and businesses who have expressed commitment to the continuously booming SME sector. However, Eyowo’s funnel of growth resources, masterclass, and the access to market it provides, make this initiative a complete solution for entrepreneurs and small business owners who are in dire need of an ecosystem to grow their businesses.
What truly distinguishes the initiative from others is its ambitious Nigeria-focused vision of an economic transformation that results in the elevation of the individuals and businesses that journey through the Eyowo ecosystem and the emergence of a truly inclusive society for all.
Eyowo promises that this is the first in a litany of life-changing initiatives they hope to deliver in the coming months.
Eyowo Integrated Payments Limited is a payment service provider founded in 2019 and headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria. Eyowo is Africa’s growth platform for every human who desires access, independence, and connectedness in their finance and everyday life. With Eyowo, everyone who has a mobile phone in Nigeria can now send, spend, receive, save and borrow money.
Learn more at www.eyowo.com
The man singlehandedly changing the aviation industry narrative
Air Peace’s “Random Act of Love” campaign features the largest airline in West Africa randomly gift passengers amazing gift items.
Over the years, stories have been told of how success changes people. Well, this has not been the case of the Chairman/CEO of Air Peace airlines, Barr. Allen Onyema. At least, not in the books of those who don’t have anything personal against the man.
The Nigerian born social activist and billionaire never cease to create an impression of a man who not only cares for his countrymen but one who is humble and down to earth. Despite his several successes and achievements as an entrepreneur and conflict resolution expert, he has maintained an aura of warmth and love that can easily be felt by all who come in contact with him.
Barr. Allen Onyema is one man that has many Nigerians convinced of his love for his country. His passion for the development of the Nigerian youth and Nigeria as a whole is unphased. He remains one of the few men of his capacity to constantly echo the importance of youth empowerment programs across the nation. He rapidly becomes an inspiration to several Nigerian youths, following his popular story of how he chose to start from scratch, over a comfortable job in Shell.
Speaking to the youth in Anambra state earlier this year, he mentioned that Air Peace was founded, solely out of his undying desire to create several employment opportunities for Nigerians. Amidst his obviously busy schedule, it is admirable to see the willingness and enthusiasm with which he speaks to the youths. In him, several young Nigerians have found a mentor and role model.
It is heartwarming to recall the role he played during the xenophobic attacks against Nigerians in South Africa. On the 5th of September 2019, he directed the airline to evacuate as many Nigerians as possible from South Africa. The Boeing-777 successfully evacuated hundreds of victimized Nigerians from South Africa, all at the expense of this Nigerian patriot.
During the just-concluded Easter celebration, he humbly joined a flight as a trainee cabin crew to thank customers for their continued support for Air Peace and promised that the airline would continue to do all it can to ensure every flight becomes a fond memory to their customers. Just so passengers wouldn’t be stranded, he had directed several international aircraft to fly local routes in a bid to satisfy its customers.
Air Peace’s “Random Act of Love” campaign also under the directive of Barr. Allen Onyema features the largest airline in West Africa @flyairpeace randomly gift passengers amazing gift items. Passenger won a couple of amazing prizes even as much as one-year free HMO. Truly this man deserves every accolade he has received and even more because time and again, he has proven that Nigerian businesses can be internationally recognized and be world-class standard. That’s an example a lot of business owners in Nigeria need to follow.
Follow @flyairpeace on all social media platform to learn the latest with Air Peace
DStv promo vs StarTimes promo: Which offers better value?
Staying with StarTimes at N4200 monthly (Super Bouquet) is the best alternative for you.
DStv is an aspirational brand, or so they make us believe. So I was elated to see the brand introduce a promo that lowered the entry price to N9900 from N18,600; the promotional package comes with its mid-range package (Confam). Same time, DStv’s fiercest rival, StarTimes introduced an Easter promo that sees decoder price crashed to N11,200 from N13,200 for its DTH (dish and decoder); the promotional offer comes with its topmost bouquet (Super).
Well, ‘if you want premium entertainment, jump onto DStv’, so we are made to believe. So, it was a great opportunity to jump on the promotional offer. Here comes Africa Magic Showcase, EPL and Champions League for me.
But on second thought, I needed to know what I am paying for. So, I embarked on reviewing the value proposition of the offers from each platform. Entertainment needs differ. I love sports, movies and series. So my efforts were focused here.
In terms of sports, I realised that the DStv Confam package (bouquet) is not the home of EPL and UEFA Champions League. That’s the first shocker. So what are the LIVE sports on this package? La Liga, The Emirates FA Cup and Serie A as well as few EPL matches and ESPN 1 channel. For StarTimes Super Bouquet, LIVE sports content includes Europa League, the Emirates FA Cup, Copa del Rey, Coppa Italia, Bundesliga, and La Liga matches and a dedicated channel for combat sports. The ESPN 1 & 2 channels that show Basketball (NBA), EFL (The English Football League) and much other sports-related content are also available on StarTimes Super Bouquet.
Let’s look at movies, you won’t see flagship movie channels like Africa Magic Showcase and Africa Magic Urban on DStv Confam package. That’s the second shocker. But you still have access to Africa Magic Family, Africa Magic Epic, Africa Magic Hausa, Africa Magic Igbo, Africa Magic Yoruba, Rok 2, Rok GH and Trybe.
Movie channels on StarTimes include PBO TV, ST Nollywood Plus, AMC Movies and Wakaati TV; four Yoruba channels – ST Yoruba, Nigbati, Kaftan Yoruba and Orisun TV; Isimbido (Igbo); and Hausa channels – ST Dadinkowa and Farin Wata. Another Hausa channel, Arewa 24, is on StarTimes and DStv. The catch for StarTimes is its recently rolled-out premium Nollywood channel ‘PBO TV’, an entertainment channel dedicated to top-rated Nollywood movies, series, sitcoms and late-night comedy shows. The channel promises to offer an explosive experience like the one offered on Africa Magic showcase. True to its promise, most of its movies and series since inception are top-class Nollywood movies. But only time will tell if it can sustain the momentum.
Confam subscribers also get Hollywood movie channels like TNT Africa, B4U movies, and M-Net Movies 4. Super bouquet subscribers on StarTimes have access to ST Zone, ST Movies and TNT Africa. Series channels on Confam include Universal TV, M-Net 15 and Telemundo. On StarTimes, there are TL Novelas, TDC (Dizi), ST Novela, Novela Plus, ST kungfu and ST Sino Drama.
Both platforms transmit HD picture quality for sports channels and some other channels. Also, both platforms have dedicated audio channels with diverse musical genres from reggae to gospel, souls, R & B, hip hop, etc
So having reviewed both offers, it’s glaring that StarTimes has a better value proposition. DStv’s promo looks so attractive from the outside until you come inside. If you certainly don’t have between N12400 and N18,400 monthly to enjoy the best of what DStv offers, then staying with StarTimes at N4200 monthly (Super Bouquet) is the best alternative you have.
