The Grow With Eyowo Initiative is redefining the growth path for small businesses in Nigeria

Eyowo has launched the Grow With Eyowo initiative offering entrepreneurs access to up to 5 million Naira in capital loans, along with industry-specific growth tips from seasoned experts, masterclasses, and a budget for online advertising and campaigns. Selected entrepreneurs will also enjoy access to a state-of-the-art studio where they can shoot and edit promotional photos and videos for their businesses.

Announcing the news through their social media, Eyowo stated that this initiative rides on their commitment as partners of growth for SMEs, to support business owners on their entrepreneurial journey; to go at their ambitions, dreams, and aspirations and grow their businesses into successful enterprises.

According to Seindemi Olobayo, Chief Executive Officer of Eyowo, initiatives such as this will potentially drive economic growth for our nation;

“Aside from being the major employers of labour, MSMEs are the major stimuli for economic growth in every nation. This is why we have decided as a company to support entrepreneurs with capital, tools and the requisite knowledge that will help take their businesses to the next level”, he said.

For interested businesses to stand a chance of being selected, they will be required to sign up on the Grow With Eyowo page.

Though Eyowo joins a list of corporates and businesses who have expressed commitment to the continuously booming SME sector. However, Eyowo’s funnel of growth resources, masterclass, and the access to market it provides, make this initiative a complete solution for entrepreneurs and small business owners who are in dire need of an ecosystem to grow their businesses.

What truly distinguishes the initiative from others is its ambitious Nigeria-focused vision of an economic transformation that results in the elevation of the individuals and businesses that journey through the Eyowo ecosystem and the emergence of a truly inclusive society for all.

Eyowo promises that this is the first in a litany of life-changing initiatives they hope to deliver in the coming months.

Eyowo Integrated Payments Limited is a payment service provider founded in 2019 and headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria. Eyowo is Africa’s growth platform for every human who desires access, independence, and connectedness in their finance and everyday life. With Eyowo, everyone who has a mobile phone in Nigeria can now send, spend, receive, save and borrow money.

Learn more at www.eyowo.com