Hospitality & Travel
How Air Peace, other airlines restrategised to cut costs for survival
There is a paradigm shift, as airlines are beginning to realise they can’t use some aircrafts for short flights.
Operators in the Nigerian air space have witnessed several difficulties due to some operational challenges, precipitated by what most of them describe as an unfriendly business environment.
While some of the challenges like scarcity of forex and high maintenance cost are still creating holes in operators’ pockets, most of the airlines have made smarter moves to reduce some of their operational costs.
This was disclosed by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), and the airlines. According to its Director-General, Captain Musa Nuhu, the airlines have re-strategised by using cost-effective aircraft for business.
He said, “Already, there is a paradigm shift. People are beginning to realise you can’t use Boeing 737 aircraft for short flights. I can see Air Peace has got an E-195, and he plans to replace all the B737 in the long term. United Nigeria is using Embraer 145. Green Africa is using ATR 42, 72.
“There is one that has started processing its documents; he wants to use Embraer 145. Chanchangi wants to come back and they want to use ATR. The demand is there. The thinking is changing because this B737 business is not working for us. It is going to take a while but it is a positive change in the industry.”
Green Africa, NG Eagle adopt cheaper means
Green Africa Airways, NG Eagle and other airlines coming up are already thinking smarter than their counterparts, as some of them have adopted cheaper administrative costs.
Instead of setting up glamorous offices in major commercial cities across the country like some older airlines, the new ones have decided to only set up offices in a few cities.
They plan to open offices in Lagos and Abuja, while they operate through contract agents, who would earn commissions on patrons, across other cities.
A source in Green Africa who prefers anonymity told Nairametrics that the airline did not plan to employ more than 15 staff across the country.
“We are only employing less than 20 direct staff but will get more contract staff to do more work. Most of the other jobs will be outsourced. The era of employing scores of staff and paying them fortunes for the same jobs agents and temporary workers can do is gone. To survive during difficult times, we must implement certain measures,” the source revealed.
When will the sector come out of the woods?
One of the major challenges frustrating operators is the cost of maintaining their aircraft, especially as they have to fly them to Europe for servicing.
To address this, the NCAA boss said the government was working on setting up a Maintenance Repair and Overhaul hanger (MRO) in Nigeria.
He said, “You know airlines go to Europe for maintenance, but when we have MRO, it creates employment. You just roll in your aircraft and do your maintenance in there in Naira.
You don’t have to go to CBN looking for $100,000. It takes you six to seven biddings and your aircraft is on ground for two months while you are waiting for money. These are part of the processes and strategies that are being put together to help the industry grow.”
What you need to know about airline operations
A week ago, Nairametrics reported that the Nigerian Aviation sector had witnessed the good, the bad and the ugly. It had changed from a sector that could boast of about 40 active domestic airlines, to an ailing sector with only 23 active domestic airlines.
A great number of them either folded up due to operational pressure or were taken over by the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) due to illiquidity.
Some of the challenges are lack of good corporate governance, bailout funds, unfriendly business environment, high cost and nature of maintenance, among others.
Coronavirus
Lagos takes steps to prevent third wave of Covid-19, facilities on high alert
LASG facilities have been placed on high alert to pick up early trends that may suggest another wave of Covid-19 in the state.
The Lagos State government has said that it is taking steps to prevent a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic following the flattening of the second wave.
This is as it has pointed out that all its facilities have been placed on high alert to pick up early trends that may suggest another wave of Covid-19 in the state.
This disclosure was contained in a statement issued by the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, on Monday, warning that a trigger for a third wave of Covid-19 in Lagos was likely with the importation of new Covid-19 strains from inbound travellers.
He noted that all strides gained in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic would be lost without improved border surveillance against the importation of new and mutant strains, which may trigger the third wave.
He said that the state will enforce isolation and testing guidelines for travellers and closely monitor positive cases to detect variants.
What the Lagos State Commissioner for Health is saying
Abayomi in his statement said, “Currently, countries like India, Brazil, Argentina, Iraq, Qatar, Peru and Uruguay are being ravaged by a vicious third or fourth wave following a less active and insignificant second or third wave.
The latest wave in India has been proven to be a result of new mutant strains that have resulted in a dramatic increase in sickness and death for two weeks running. Whilst we commiserate with countries like these, it is important that we protect our environment and residents against this virus, especially as we have only less than one per cent of our population that have received their first dose of the Oxford Astra-Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine similar to India that has about eight per cent.’’
He said the state government had authorised immediate measures to fully enforce recent protocols announced by the Federal Government for every inbound traveller.
These measures include banning entry to non-Nigerian passengers who have been in Brazil, India or Turkey in the last fortnight due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus in the three countries.
He said, “All passengers arriving in Nigeria will now have to show a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of travel rather than the previous 96 hours period.
I have hence instructed that all these protocols would be made more stringent to protect the residents of Lagos State from an impending third wave.
As part of these protocols, passengers are to mandatorily isolate for the required seven days and will be strictly monitored through phone calls by our EKOTELEMED platform and physical visits to the passengers’ homes by our surveillance teams.’’
He warned that anyone that flouted the rule or gave a fake phone number or address to evade the protocol would be identified.
He said such persons would be made to mandatorily isolate at any government or public-private partnership isolation centres or identified hotels for 10 days at their cost.
The commissioner added that the defaulters would be fined, while the passports of the indigenous passengers would be forwarded to the authorities for deactivation and foreigners may be subject to deportation.
According to him, the state will also improve its capacity to conduct additional analysis on all positive cases to assist in determining the predominant strains in the environment.
Abayomi said, “Residents are still advised to stick to the laid down protocols of always wearing facemasks in public gatherings, washing of hands and maintaining social distancing, even after receiving the vaccine.’’
In case you missed it
The Federal Government, in its new travel advisory guideline, announced that it will bar passengers who have visited India, Brazil and Turkey in the past 14 days from entering the country.
This is part of precautionary measures introduced by the government to reduce the risk of a spike in Covid-19 infections due to travellers coming from other countries as concerns over the new wave of coronavirus disease in some parts of the world continues to mount.
This new travel advisory which is subject to review after an initial period of 4 weeks, will take effect from Tuesday, May 4, 2021.
Hospitality & Travel
Azman resumes flight operations as NCAA suspension is lifted
The suspension placed on the operations of Azman Air by the NCAA has been lifted.
Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has lifted the suspension placed on Azman Air on March 15. The airline was placed on suspension over series of incidents involving the airline’s Boeing 737 aircraft.
This was disclosed by Azman in a statement it issued and seen by Nairametrics.
Welcome to the new Age! #AzmanAirIsBack #AzmanAirImproved #BackBetterAndStronger pic.twitter.com/b1b2K8Cd6b
— AzmanAir – #LetsFlyAzmanAir (@AzmanAir) May 1, 2021
The airline stated that the lifting of the suspension was confirmed in a meeting held between the management of the domestic airline and NCAA on May 1, 2021.
READ: Another trouble for Boeing as investigators discover a new flaw on MAX 737 plane
It stated, “In this regard, having satisfactorily undergone the safety audit and implemented the corrective action plan as recommended by the regulatory body, we are pleased to inform the general public that the suspension is hereby lifted.
We can assure the general public that it is the beginning of a new experience. We remain committed to raising the standard when it comes to the safety of crew, equipment and passengers.”
What you should know
The NCAA had explained that it suspended Azman Air in order to enable the authority to conduct an audit of the airline and determine the root causes of the incidents, as well as recommend corrective actions to forestall future re-occurrence, Nairametrics had reported.
Its operations of all the Boeing 737 aircraft in its fleet were suspended by the regulator pursuant to Section 35 (2) of the Civil Aviation Act, 2006 and Part 1.3.3.3 (A) of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig.CARs) 2015.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- Ardova Plc posts profit after tax of N858.7 million in Q1 2021.
- 2021 Q1 Results: Portland Paints and Products Nigeria Plc reports a 131% increase in profit.
- 2021 Q1 Results: C & I Leasing Plc records a 55% decline in profit to N77.7 million.
- 2021 Q1 Results: eTranzact International Plc profit surges by 113% YoY.
- CHI Plc post profit after tax of N291.45 million in Q1 2021.