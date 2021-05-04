Corporate Press Releases
Asharami Energy achieves 1.8 million LTI-free man-hours, promotes responsible engineering
Asharami Energy, a Sahara Group Upstream Company, has achieved 1, 852,052 man-hours without Lost Time Injury (LTI) across operations driven by responsible engineering and unwavering commitment to global occupational safety and health (OSH) standards.
This feat represents LTI-free man-hours over 873 days of zero work-related incidents, enabled by the company’s robust Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) policies. In 2020, Asharami achieved 1,712,295 LTI-free man-hours, a record that surpasses the industry recording standard which is set at 1,000,000 LTI-free man-hours.
A key oil and gas sector OSH benchmark, Lost Time Injury is a measure of injury or illness resulting from a work-related event which involves lost days away from work or resulting in downtime in operations.
Henry Menkiti, Chief Operating Officer, Asharami Energy said the leading exploration and production company puts the safety and health of its workers, partners, and stakeholders above all other considerations. “We are delighted at achieving this feat of 1,852,052 LTI-free man-hours as of March 31, 2021. At Asharami Energy, we have adopted responsible HSSE policies which align our upstream operations, community relations, procurement, environmental, social and governance impact with global best practice. We are happy to be leading the charge towards promoting sustainability in Africa’s oil and gas sector,” he said.
Menkiti said Asharami’s safety and health protocols were instrumental to achieving hitch-free operations during the covid-19 pandemic which literally caused global business disruptions. “Guided by our Covid-19 Prevention and Early Detection Management Procedure as well as consistent test administration, we recorded zero cases during the period that had 2,136 employees actively involved in our operations,” he noted.
He said the company holds regular safety and health awareness campaigns and training sessions targeted at employees and stakeholders to ensure consistent levels of commitment to making safety everyone’s business. “With almost 3,000,000 work-related deaths annually and 4% of the world’s GDP attributable to lost works days globally, all businesses need to take proactive steps in mitigating workplace safety and health risks. The sustainability of work today and work as we will know it to be in the future depends on this.”
According to Menkiti, continuing investment, technology, self-appraisals, and peer reviews will help the oil and gas sector promote OSH standards which are critical to achieving sustainable growth, inclusive employment, and decent work for all. He lauded the contribution of Asharami’s employees, host communities and other partners to the company’s sterling HSSE records, adding: “Asharami Energy will continue to work towards sustaining and improving our safety machinery across all our operational touchpoints.”
Asharami Energy is one Africa’s leading independent Exploration and Production (E&P) Companies with a diverse portfolio of 9 oil and gas assets in prolific basins across Africa. Asharami Energy Limited and Sahara Energy Fields Holdings UK Limited are the entities at the forefront of Sahara’s upstream operations.
These assets are at various stages of development ranging from exploratory fields to mature producing fields with huge potential for positive returns.
The Alvin Report – Baiting the narrative
The Alvin Report is poised to arrowhead a renaissance in attitudes, thought processes and discussions.
Investment Banker and columnist, Joseph Edgar in a continued quest of revisiting engagements on National discuss especially as it affects Economy, Business, Finance and Public Policy has established The Alvin report.
The Alvin Report is an online platform that has been designed to encourage fact-based and logic-driven conversations driven by experts and intellectuals in the chosen fields.
According to Edgar, discussions on these issues have been taken over by a ‘lot of noise’ especially with the immediacy and almost no entry barriers Social Media now affords. Consequently, honest and above-the-line conversations have been crowded out by mostly ‘beer parlour’ type conversations which unknowingly seep into Policymaking and Execution. Sadly, this situation also negatively impacts human capital especially at the highest levels of policymaking.
It is in this situation that The Alvin Report has been born. It pushes very strong fact-based articles and essays from some of the most brilliant minds in the country. The articles are well researched and written to withstand the most strident fact-check and intellectual scrutiny.
Already it parades over thirty-Seven well-articulated Contributors and a Dream team of Editors led by Former Chief Operating Officer of Leadership Newspapers, Mr Jonathan Eze.
It also Parades Contributors like Developmental Economist, Magnus Onyibe; distinguished Accountant, JK Randle; Renowned Economist, Tope Fasua; Kola Adeshina, Director at Sahara Group; Temi Sobowale, leading Expert on Artificial Intelligence and Analytics amongst others. The Alvin Report is poised to arrowhead a renaissance in attitudes, thought processes and discussions.
Joseph Edgar is the Editor in Chief and Publisher of The Alvin report.
Abbey Mortgage Bank records N76 million in profit for Q1 2021
The Bank is repositioned for growth with the recently concluded right issue exercise which will increase the capital of the bank by circa N3 Billion.
The mortgage industry is recording exciting news as one of the oldest Abbey Mortgage Bank recorded a Profit-Before-Tax of N76 million in Q1 2021, which is a positive deviation from the loss position of N4billion as at December 2020 and also grew its deposit from N14.6 billion to N23.5 billion between 31st December 2020 and 31st March 2020, representing a Q-o-Q increase of 60.6%. Within the same period, the bank grew its asset from N18.5 billion to N27.5 billion, representing a 48.49% growth.
The Bank is repositioned for growth with the recently concluded right issue exercise which will increase the capital of the bank by circa N3 Billion. The success of the right issue is also an indication of the confidence that the shareholders have in the management and the strategic intention of the bank.
In the last few months, the bank grew its deposit liability to N14 Billion from N6 Billion in 2020 through aggressive sales drive and increased brand visibility. To attain the next phase of growth, the management has identified key areas to drive revenue which includes mortgage/construction finance, treasury related activities and aggressive customer acquisition through the launch of its digital channels.
This result reveals the success of some of strategic initiatives in the year 2020 which included, change in senior management/executives, hiring of strategic talents and strengthening of the workforce, write-off of non-performing loans and enhanced credit risk management system
With the new top management team led by MD/CEO Mr. Madu Hamman, and the new process and frameworks implemented in the bank, there seems to be a pattern of growth emerging.
