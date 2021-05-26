The Nigerian Air Force has stated that it has constituted a Committee of serving and retired senior officers to conduct a safety audit of all Nigerian Air Force (NAF) operational and engineering units.

This was disclosed by the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao in a statement on Tuesday, signed by the Force’s Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet.

What the Air Force is saying about its Safety audit

“The Committee is to, among other terms of reference, analyse safety reports from operational and engineering units, conduct safety evaluation of NAF units, and recommend measures to enhance the safety of operations in the units.

The Committee is also to interact with unit operational and technical personnel for views, observations, and contributions on safety measures.”

NAF added that the committee will be chaired by Air Vice Marshal Abraham Adole, the Deputy Theatre Commander, Operation HADIN KAI, and submit its report not later than 18 June 2021.

What you should know

The Nigerian armed forces have been plagued by a series of recent crashes in 2021, with the most recent claiming the life of Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, Ibrahim Attahiru in a crash in Kaduna last week.