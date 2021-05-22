Co-working spaces

Co-working space is a term used to describe neutral spaces where people go to work on independent projects without depending on one another.

Unlike in a typical office, the people in a co-working space may not be working for the same company or enterprise, and they may not even know one another prior to meeting in the work environment.

Who can use the coworking spaces?

Remote workers or freelancers: Whether you are an influencer, digital personnel, programmer, writer, or a person who engages in cryptocurrency trading, there is a high possibility that you will meet people who are working on similar projects in a coworking environment.

Sometimes you might be stuck with no idea on what to do next, but within a coworking environment, you will always find people who can offer you ideas on how to go around your problems!

Small business: Coworking spaces are low-cost, therefore, small businesses or startups can leverage them to grow and cut overhead costs such as rent, utility bills, and furnishing cost. It’s no wonder that small businesses now make up the majority of the occupants of co-working spaces.

Enterprises: Big organizations also use co-working spaces to handle their workspace requirements. Managing office requirements can be cumbersome when an enterprise has a thousand employees from different locations of the world. These organisations can also leverage co-working spaces for their employees, to save cost.

Benefits of working in co-working spaces

Reduces loneliness: Co-working spaces bring you in contact with a network of professionals and this can help reduce the burden associated with the isolation of working from home.

Flexibility: Instead of signing a long-term lease, you can easily get flexible deals with coworking spaces. It is great for a startup with meagre budgets. Whether you’re a freelancer looking for a drop-in space, or an established team seeking a dedicated desk or private office, co-working solutions allow you to pay for only the space you need.

Community: One of the benefits of co-working spaces is the ability to connect with a different calibre of people from different professions and different environments. People you may otherwise, have never met.

Productivity: The motivation derived from working in a co-working space is huge. Being in an environment full of knowledgeable people can help to motivate you to work harder and smarter.

Networking: Being in a co-working environment affords you the opportunity to network with people who can either become your potential clients or give you good referrals that can grow your business and profits.

Work-life balancing: Co-working spaces are often designed to have expansive indoor lounges where you can relax, and staircases to encourage regular locomotive movements that serve as a form of exercise to keep you healthy.

Time balancing: Co-working spaces provide you with the opportunity to structure your day, providing a place to go every workday and leave once the work is done. Any time you choose to start work each day, you’ll find that this structure helps eradicate the unbidden creep of work-life into personal time.

Why is choosing a good office space in a city very important?

Most young working-class people are attracted to co-working spaces in cities due to their novel blend of cosmopolitan and regular energies.

Co-working spaces also make you experience the importance of working among people from different professions, different environments, and different organizations on either the same projects or different projects. It’s a fascinating experience as it helps in the growth of businesses and professionals.

About author

Rachel Eleza, Growth Marketing Director at UpSuite and a part-time writer.