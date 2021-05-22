The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, disclosed that the state has plans to invest for 15% equity in the proposed dry port. He also disclosed that the Lagos-Ibadan rail corridor would have a business district created around it.

The Governor disclosed this in a meeting with Transport Minister, Rotimi Amaechi, on Friday.

What Makinde said about transport development in Oyo

“We visited the Ibadan railway station and the dry port. I restated that our state government is prepared to invest to get 15% equity in the dry port.

I also confirmed that we had reconstructed the major road around the rail corridor – the 65km Moniya-Ijaiye-Iseyin road. And that our plan is to create a business district around the rail corridor which will include total reconstruction of link roads in the area,” Makinde stated.

What you should know

Full commercial train services commenced on the Lagos-Ibadan rail line after train operations commenced on December 7, 2020, linking major cities in the South West including Lagos, Ibadan and Abeokuta.

Other states have also commenced plans for a dry port with Kano State disclosing that its inland port will cost $27 million and would be completed fully in December.