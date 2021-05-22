The Federal Government has disclosed that it released the sum of N7 billion to contractors to facilitate the East-West road project, adding that the contractors should comply with the directives in order to complete and hand over the project to people of the region before the end of First Quarter 2022.

This was disclosed by Minister of State, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs (MNDA), Senator Omotayo Alasoadura, at the inspection of the East-West road from Section II Sub Section II (Ahoada – Kaima) to Section II Sub Section I (Eleme Junction – Ahoada) and Section IIIA (Eleme Junction – Onne Port Junction) in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The Minister stated that the contract was awarded to ensure safe and efficient movement of traffic along the already dualized 15km stretch of the highway from the Onne Port Refinery, Eleme Petrochemicals and other industries along the highway, thereby eliminating traffic bottlenecks.

“We have to put all our resources, energy and goodwill together to ensure that it is urgently reconstructed for the movement of goods and services that will benefit the people of the region and the nation at large,” he added.

What you should know

Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, disclosed last year that the FG had made a decision in the 2021 budget estimates towards the completion of the East-West road, which is the flagship project of the Ministry.