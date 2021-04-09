Business
Infrastructure: FG has 13,000km of road under repair – Fashola
Fashola has stated that 4,000km of roads have been repaired and the FG will add more roads to be rehabilitated.
The Federal Government has disclosed that over 13,000km of federal roads are currently under repair in its infrastructure drive, adding that 4,000km have been repaired and the FG will add more roads to be rehabilitated.
This was disclosed by the Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola in a statement released on Friday.
“We have well over 13,000km of federal roads under repair, rehabilitation and reconstruction. There is a road project in every state, there is housing or civil work in every state,” Fashola said.
“We have completed Third Mainland Bridge, we have done Ojuelegba Bridge. We are on Falomo Bridge, Independence Bridge, Chanchangi Bridge, Kotonkafi Bridge, Loko-Oweto Bridge.
Abuja-Nyanya-Keffi Road: Currently we are working on ten lanes, five on each side, a three-lane main carriageway, two-way service lanes on each side. The road goes all the way to Makurdi. 85% of the project is funded by China EXIM,” he added.
In case you missed it
Mr Babatunde Fashola, recently stated that the Federal Government has not forgotten the ongoing Lagos-Badagry Expressway rehabilitation/reconstruction project as it is on the 2021 Sukuk funding priority list.
“If we succeed, Lagos-Badagry Expressway is one of the top roads we are pencilling down for the Sukuk in 2021. If that happens, then the contractor will do his work but I think it is important to help us communicate to the people who use that axis that they are not forgotten,” he said.
Business
MTN USSD dispute: Meetings with banks, others still inconclusive
MTN has confirmed in a statement that the issue with banks regarding USSD services is yet to be resolved.
Series of meetings held among MTN, commercial banks and FinTechs to align on longer-term pricing structures on USSD services appeared inconclusive.
This was confirmed by the Telco giant in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Funso Aina on Thursday.
According to the statement, which was seen by Nairametrics, MTN stated that the streamlining it undertook is international standard and best practice as scale is built along distribution channels.
It stated, “We will provide a further market update once these discussions have been concluded. The streamlining MTN undertook is international standard and best practice as scale is built along distribution channels. We are confident that partners in the banking sector will work with us to ensure this process concludes as quickly as possible to the benefit of the entire industry.”
Full statement below
Update on banking channel partners’ dispute and expansion of channel network.
Following the temporary suspension of sales of MTN products through our banking channel partners on April 2, 2021, services were restored on Sunday, April 4, 2021 with customers able to access all services.
This was agreed on the basis that MTN would revert to its previous cost of sales structures with banking partners until a new long-term agreement can be reached on a sustainable pricing structure going forward.
Consequent on the intervention of the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, the Nigeria Communication Commission and the Central Bank of Nigeria, since April 6, 2021, MTN has been participating in a series of meetings to align on longer-term pricing structures.
We will provide a further market update once these discussions have been concluded. The streamlining MTN undertook is international standard and best practice as scale is built along distribution channels. We are confident that partners in the banking sector will work with us to ensure this process concludes as quickly as possible to the benefit of the entire industry.
MTN would like to thank our customers for their patience, and express our regret at the inconvenience imposed on them while banking channels were offline. In order to further expand the range of channels available to customers, MTN has activated a number of new channel partnerships with fintech partners and these will remain in place, significantly expanding the channels available to our customers and increasing our sales and distribution network.
The new channel partners include Sparkle, Konga Pay, Barter By Flutterwave, Jumia Pay, OPay, Kuda, Carbon, BillsnPay, MTN On-Demand, MTN Xtratime airtime loans (*606#), myMTN Web http://mymtn.com.ng and Momo agent *223#.
We would also like to thank the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, the Nigeria Communication Commission and the Central Bank of Nigeria for their rapid intervention and we look forward to a mutually acceptable solution that empowers all ecosystem participants.
What you should know
- Banks lifted the ban placed on MTN subscribers from recharging their lines or data plan via Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD), according to Nairametrics.
- This was confirmed by our analyst, who recharged his line using the USSD code of GTBank last Sunday.
Business
Thisday and Arise News founder, disqualified as Director for 7 years
Nduka Obaigbena, founder of Thisday Newspaper and Arise News has been disqualified for 7 years as a director.
A UK court has disqualified Nduka Obaigbena, founder of Thisday and Arise News, for 7 years as a director due to the compulsory liquidation of Arise Networks Ltd, caused by funding and financial difficulties related to the news channel’s operations.
The Judgment handed on the 8th of April, 2021 by the High court of Justice, Business and Property Courts of England and Wales revealed that as of 31 December, 2013 the company’s liabilities were “Losses of £3,854,112; trade and expense debts of £1,545,883; related company debts of £3,094,260.”
READ: AMCON seizes assets belonging to Jimoh Ibrahim over N69 billion debt
The application for a disqualification order filed under section 6 of the Company Directors Disqualification Act 1986 (‘the CDDA 1986’) disclosed that Arise came under increasing creditor pressure from late 2014 onwards in respect of increasing arrears due to creditors as a consequence of the company’s inability to pay its debts when due, as demonstrated by the evidence of creditor actions and demands for payment.
READ: Folorunsho Alakija’s net worth drops below $1bn. A few things to know about her
What the judgment said
- The company had £nil turnover throughout its trading existence and was wholly dependent on funds being provided by associated businesses in Nigeria
• By 31 December 2013, the company’s liabilities were: Losses of £3,854,112; trade and expense debts of £1,545,883; related company debts of £3,094,260
• In September 2014, the Nigerian Government introduced stringent exchange controls preventing the free-flow of currency from the country and seriously restricting the ability to transfer necessary funding to ARISE.
• As a consequence, by 31 December 2014, the company’s liabilities were: Losses of £12,922,174; trade and expense debts of £3,737,445; related company debts of £14,407,929
• By 31 December 2015, the company’s liabilities were: Losses of £24,913,106; trade and expense debts of £5,636,596; related company debts of £19,681,779
• By 22 April 2016, the company’s liabilities were: Losses of £25,671,167; trade and expense debts of £5,850,730; related company debts of £20,313,691.
The report added that despite some payments made, large sums were outstanding, citing that there was evidence that many creditors had been chasing sums outstanding to them for some time, which contradicted Mr Obaigbena’s assertion that agreements had been reached with creditors.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- Cornerstone Insurance Plc notifies stakeholders of late submission of financial statements.
- NSE approves delisting of 11 Plc shares.
- Berger Paints Nigeria Plc reports a 67% decline in Profits in FY 2020.
- MTN Nigeria raises N73.5 billion from CP Issuance to finance operations.
- Jaiz Bank proposes dividend worth N884 million for shareholders.