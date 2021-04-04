Business
FG says Lagos-Badagry Expressway not forgotten, tops Sukuk funding priority list
Minister Fashola has stated that the FG has not neglected the Lagos-Badagry expressway road rehabilitation.
The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, has assured that the Federal Government has not forgotten the ongoing Lagos-Badagry Expressway rehabilitation/reconstruction project as it is on the 2021 Sukuk funding priority list.
This follows the funding challenges which has slowed down the pace of work on the project and the moves by the government to fully resolve them.
The assurance was given by Fashola during an inspection tour of road projects in Lagos state on Saturday, April 3, 2021.
What the Minister of Works and Housing is saying
Fashola said that major drainage works were currently going on to upgrade the highway from its old status and ensure durable construction, noting that funding challenges were being resolved.
He said, “Lagos-Badagry Expressway is the real challenge. Again it is funding. We are owing the contractor. That is why I said if we can expand the Sukuk this year, we are going to look at a few more roads to add to it.
If we succeed Lagos-Badagry Expressway is one of the top roads we are pencilling down for the Sukuk in 2021. If that happens, then the contractor will do his work but I think it is important to help us communicate to the people who use that axis that they are not forgotten.
Work has started. There was a time when there was no contractor there, so, there is now a contractor,’’ the Minister said.
He pointed out that the Federal Government is diligently executing the project to ensure quality durable construction with adequate channels as the road has now become a superhighway due to development on that corridor.
What you should know
- Nairametrics had earlier reported that the Lagos State Government has moved to ensure the quick completion of the ongoing work on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway with the setting up of a 7-man ad-hoc committee, headed by the Deputy Governor of the state, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, with a mandate to have a dialogue with the Federal Government and secure a guarantee for quick completion of ongoing work on the Okokomaiko-Seme Border stretch of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.
- The extensive reconstruction of the expressway, which began in 2010, involves the widening of the road from 4 lanes to 10 lanes for vehicles, and a new mass transit line that will operate in the median.
- The project, which has faced a series of delays, also includes a light rail project with train stations.
Agric import rose to N532.4 billion in Q4 2020, as Asia led Nigeria’s export destination
The value of imported agricultural goods rose by 5.75% to N532.39billion in Q4, 2020 from N503.4billion in Q3, 2020.
The value of agriculture import recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020 stood at N532.4 billion, as the export ended the quarter at N55.77 billion.
This was disclosed by the National Bureau of Statistics on Friday.
According to NBS, the value of imported agricultural goods rose by 5.75% to N532.39 billion in Q4, 2020 from N503.4 billion in Q3, 2020.
On the other hand, the value of exported agricultural goods dropped to N55.77 billion in Q4, 2020 from N60.63 billion in Q3, 2020. This represents an 8% drop.
The report stated, “The value of total trade in agricultural goods in Q4, 2020 stood at N588.2 billion representing 6.45% of total trade in Q4, 2020.
“Export of agricultural goods was valued at N55.8 billion or 1.75% of total exports in Q4 2020. Compared to N60.6 billion recorded in Q3 2020, the value of agricultural exports fell by 8% and by 18.2% when compared to the corresponding quarter in 2019.
“During the quarter, most agricultural products were exported to Asia (valued at N43.4 billion) and Europe (valued at N9.4 billion).”
The report added that the export of agricultural products was dominated by sesame seeds, which was valued at N27.3 billion, followed by fermented cocoa beans (valued at N6.7 billion) and sesamum oil and fractions (N4.4 billion).
Highlights of exported products
- Sesamum seeds worth N18.1 billion were exported to China and N4 billion to Japan.
- Good fermented cocoa beans worth N1.4 billion was exported to the Netherlands and N1.3 billion to Indonesia.
- Sesamum oil and its fractions worth N4.3 billion was also exported to China.
Imported products
- Agricultural goods valued at N532.4 billion were imported in Q4 2020 compared to N503.4 billion in Q3, 2020, an increase of 5.75%
- The major agriculture imports in Q4 2020 included durum wheat (not in seeds) worth N62.9 billion imported from Russia, Lithuania (N55.3 billion), the United States (N54.6 billion) and Canada (N51.8billion).
- Herrings (fish) valued at N14.8 billion were imported from the Netherlands while Russia accounted for N6.62 billion worth of the product.
- Palm olein worth N22 billion was imported from Malaysia.
FG gives reason for speeding up repair works on Outer Marina road network
The Minister of Works has stated why the FG is speeding up rehabilitation works on the Outer Marina road network.
The Federal Government has said that it is speeding up rehabilitation works on the Outer Marina road network in Lagos State to improve accessibility toward the closure of Falomo Bridge for repairs.
This is coming after the government had suspended its planned closure of Falomo Bridge for 8 weeks.
This disclosure was made by the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, during inspection of Rehabilitation of Outer Marina Road and Eko Bridge through Apongbon Bridge with Access Ramps Project on Saturday, April 3, 2021.
The Minister said that the rehabilitation work on Falomo Bridge which had already commenced is yet to be completed because the government had to postpone to a later date, the phase that required the closure of the bridge to prevent gridlock as other projects were going on.
According to a report from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Fashola pointed out that the ongoing Rehabilitation of Outer Marina Road and Eko Bridge through Apongbon Bridge with Access Ramps Project was recording speed due to Sukuk funding.
He said that having access roads was important to prevent gridlock during the planned 8-week closure of the Falomo Bridge for repairs.
What the Minister of Works and Housing is saying
“We have to close the Falomo Bridge sometime this year for at least eight weeks to finish the bridge maintenance work we are undertaking. We have slowed down that decision because of this road (Outer Marina) project.
We think that it is sensitive to Lagos commuters and Lagos residents to keep one lane between Victoria Island and Ikoyi open while we are working. Once we progress beyond Onikan toward Ebute Ero, sometime this year, we would have to close Falomo Bridge to finish our work there,’’ Fashola said.
He said that the Federal Government earlier delayed work on Falomo Bridge to complete the Third Mainland Bridge to reduce congestion and hardship to road users.
“Once there is a route through from Awolowo Road through Onikan to come this way (Ahmadu Bello Way), then, that is a good time to quickly deal with Falomo Bridge so that once and for all, our operations here including the bridges, are complete.
The heavy and the difficult part will be from Apongbon, Ebute-Ero through CMS – how we manage traffic there working with Lagos State Government and Federal Roads Safety Corps while construction is going on.’
This is one of 44 roads currently being financed by Sukuk across Nigeria; again, this speaks to the fact that no zone is left behind. Sukuk is not in all states but it is in all zones.’’
