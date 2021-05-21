Nigeria’s stock exchange market made another bearish end on Thursday, posting a loss at the end of the trading session. The All-Share Index decreased by -0.3% to close at 38,328.13 from 38,445.09.

Nigeria’s stock exchange market value currently stands at N19.98Trillion. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at -4.82%.

The market breadth closed negative for the 4th time this week as TRANSEXPR led 18 Gainers, and 19 Loses topped by SUNUASSUR at the end of yesterday’s session, showing a consolidation.

Top gainers

TRANSEXPR up +9.88% to close at N0.89 PRESTIGE up +6.52% to close at N 49 CHAMS up +4.76% to close at N0.22 SOVRENINS up +3.85% to close at N0.27 AIICO up +3.20% to close at N1.29

Top losers

SUNUASSUR down -9.62% to close at N0.47 ROYALEX down -9.33% to close at N0.68 REGALINS down -8.11% to close at N0.34 STERLNBANK down -7.69% to close at N1.56 LINKASSURE down -7.06% to close at N0.60

Outlook

Nigeria’s stock market has seen 4 bearish turns this week. On Thursday, 19 losers outweighed 18 gainers.

Nairametrics advises cautious buying in this era of growing uncertainties.