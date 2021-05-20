The board of Total Plc has revealed its intention to expand its investments plans in Nigeria, to the Federal Government. The oil and gas firm plans to expand its investments not only in oil and gas but also in renewable energy, and other areas.

This was disclosed by President Muhammadu Buhari via his Twitter handle after he met with the Total team led by its Chairman, Patrick Pouyanne, in Paris, France.

He tweeted, “Nigeria and @Total will continue to be strong partners for investment and development, for the mutual benefit of both parties

“In my meeting today with the Chairman and CEO of @Total, @PPouyanne, I stressed the fact that Nigeria is more a gas country than a crude oil country. Our administration is laying a solid foundation for Nigeria to realize its full gas potential.

@Total has been an important part of Nigeria’s oil and gas journey for decades, and we thank them for their consistency. We will continue to work hard to enhance fiscal stability that will favor them and other investors in Nigeria.

We also welcome their interest in expanding their investments not only in oil and gas in Nigeria, but also in renewable energy, and other areas. Nigeria and @Total will continue to be strong partners for investment and development, for the mutual benefit of both parties.”

What you should know

President Muhammadu Buhari has met the management of Total Plc in Paris, France on Wednesday. In the meeting, the President discussed the need for improved fiscal stability with the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the company, Patrick Pouyanne, according to Nairametrics.

This was disclosed by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) via its Twitter handle on Wednesday.

It tweeted, “HE President @MBuhari today granted audience to Chairman/CEO of @Total, Mr. Patrick Pouyanne in #Paris, France where he discussed the need for improved fiscal stability & attractiveness that are necessary for continuing investment into Nigeria’s vibrant oil/gas industry.

At the meeting, @Total CEO emphasized the great potentials of the Nigerian hydrocarbon industry, providing assurances to Mr President of his company’s commitment to continue to invest in Nigeria particularly in gas production & supply for both domestic & export through @nigeriaLNG.”