President Muhammadu Buhari has met the management of Total Plc in Paris, France on Wednesday. In the meeting, the President discussed the need for improved fiscal stability with the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the company, Patrick Pouyanne.

This was disclosed by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) via its Twitter handle on Wednesday.

It tweeted, “HE President @MBuhari today granted audience to Chairman/CEO of @Total, Mr Patrick Pouyanne in #Paris, France where he discussed the need for improved fiscal stability & attractiveness that are necessary for continuing investment into Nigeria’s vibrant oil/gas industry.

At the meeting, @Total CEO emphasized the great potentials of the Nigerian hydrocarbon industry, providing assurances to Mr President of his company’s commitment to continue to invest in Nigeria particularly in gas production & supply for both domestic & export through @nigeriaLNG.”

Nigerian dignitaries in attendance were Ministers of Trade & Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo; Foreign Affairs, Mr @GeoffreyOnyeama; GMD @NNPCgroup, Mallam @MKKyari and #NNPC’s Group General Manager, National Petroleum Investments Management Services (NAPIMS), @BalaWunti.