The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has put its members on red alert, with a threat to declare a nationwide industrial action following the ongoing face-off between the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Kaduna State Government.

This is also coming after the reported violent attack on peaceful protesters of NLC over the sack of workers by the Kaduna State Government.

This disclosure is contained in a statement jointly signed by NUPENG’s National President, Williams Akporeha, and General Secretary, Afolabi Olawale, on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, where they expressed sadness over the turn of events in Kaduna State.

NUPENG warned that if harm was inflicted on any member of the organised labour, the leadership of the union would not hesitate to call on all its members throughout the nation for a total shutdown of all services in the upstream, midstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry.

What NUPENG is saying

The statement from NUPENG reads, “The national leadership of NUPENG is deeply saddened with the violent turn of NLC peaceful protests by the ‘dictatorial and despotic regime of Governor Nasir El-Rufai in Kaduna State.’

The leadership of the union is therefore calling on the Federal Government to immediately call on Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, to order before his arrogance and power-drunk ego further push the situation into horrendous calamity as he has been doing in all issues relating to human lives and wellbeing.

Consequently, the union reiterates that no labour leader or worker as the case may be, be harmed, harassed, maimed, humiliated or victimised during this five-day peaceful protest in the state.

‘Our union is raising the alarm following the very reliable report of the clandestine move of El-Rufai to hurt and put the lives of NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, and other labour leaders in danger in his usual blind egotistical style of running the government in the state.’’

It added, “In the light of the above, we are therefore putting all NUPENG members nationwide on red alert and may at very short notice of five hours call for a nationwide industrial action if the situation arises.

Our solidarity remains constant for the union makes us strong.”

In case you missed it

The NLC had declared a 5-day warning strike in Kaduna State over the mass sacking of workers in the state, with its President, Ayuba Wabba, vowing during an address to civil servants, to bring El-Rufai’s administration to its knees until the sacked workers were recalled.

The Kaduna State government also on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, declared National President of NLC Comrade, Ayuba Wabba, and other members of the union wanted over their alleged involvement in economic sabotage and attacks on public infrastructure under the Miscellaneous Offences Act of the state.