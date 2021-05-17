The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has stated that the planned strike by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) in Kaduna state is interrupting electricity transmission in the state.

This was disclosed in a statement by Mrs. Ndidi Mbah, TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs, in Abuja on Sunday.

What the TCN is saying about the Kaduna NLC strike

“Regrettably, the union functionaries returned today with similar demands amid palpable threats that can escalate and jeopardize national grid security.

It was during today’s encounter that the system operators were forced to shut down the 33kV feeders from 6:36 Hrs.

Before this, Kaduna DisCo had earlier shut down its 11kV feeders, which it started de-loading from 3 am today,” Ndidi Mbah said.

The TCN begged DisCos and consumers for a peaceful resolution between both parties and urged customers to bear with them as it tries to restore transmission to the Kaduna DisCo.

